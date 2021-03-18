Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,231 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 309.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,331 shares of company stock valued at $91,227,606. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

