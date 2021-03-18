Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.