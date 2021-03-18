Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 825 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $641.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.