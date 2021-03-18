Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $442.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.