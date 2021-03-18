Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.88

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 33865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.55, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 82,895 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

