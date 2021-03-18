Corporate Office Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,732% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 629,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,052. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,599 shares of company stock valued at $40,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

