Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CRSR opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

