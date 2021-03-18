Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 1,641,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,350,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.