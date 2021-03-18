Cortex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.51 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $79.02 million and $61.51 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00624722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068388 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

