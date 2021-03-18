Cortex Price Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $67.82 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00033989 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.