CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 100 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,082,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CorVel by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

