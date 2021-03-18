Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,506 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.48% of Cosan worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cosan by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cosan by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cosan by 182.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 55.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 79,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan Limited has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

