Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $4.78 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $22.54 or 0.00039411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.41 or 1.00084231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00078372 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

