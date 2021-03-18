CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,388 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 4.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.91% of CoStar Group worth $1,788,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

Shares of CSGP traded down $27.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $795.15. 3,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,489. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

