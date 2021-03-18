Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,413,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $326.95 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $278.42 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.79 and a 200-day moving average of $360.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

