Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $92,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $22,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $327.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

