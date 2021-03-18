COTI Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. COTI has a market cap of $261.01 million and $113.71 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00061639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00644079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

