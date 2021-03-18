CoTrader Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $41,416.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00628034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00034009 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

