CoTrader Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $48,418.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

