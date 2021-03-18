Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 7%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 9,396,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,845,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

