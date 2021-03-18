COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $96,755.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

