COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, COVA has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $47,850.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.