COVER Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $37.03 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for about $615.18 or 0.01046536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00465452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00061764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00612084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,190 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

