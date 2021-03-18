COVER Protocol Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for about $628.95 or 0.01091558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and $4.07 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00456976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00138178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00662384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00076206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,190 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

