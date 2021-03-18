Covesting Market Capitalization Tops $9.27 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $9.27 million and $118,160.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.