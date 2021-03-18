Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $92,451.84 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04.

On Monday, January 25th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62.

CVET stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,003,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

