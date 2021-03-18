Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $92,451.84 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04.
- On Monday, January 25th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62.
CVET stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,003,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
