Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,143 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Cowen worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COWN stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

