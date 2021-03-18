CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading Down 10.9%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.91. 670,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,169,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $80,626.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $604,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,689,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,655 shares of company stock worth $2,494,230. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

