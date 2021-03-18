Craig Hallum Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $60.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,350. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.