Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.