Cred (LBA) Hits Market Cap of $5.58 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Cred has a market cap of $5.58 million and $932,796.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 60% against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Cred Profile

LBA is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

