Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ CACC opened at $372.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.82. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $573,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.