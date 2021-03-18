Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of CMS Energy worth $51,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.87 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

