Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of FirstEnergy worth $50,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

