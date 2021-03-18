Credit Suisse AG Has $48.87 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Cintas worth $48,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

