Credit Suisse AG Has $51.79 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $51,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

