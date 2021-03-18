Credit Suisse AG Purchases 94,801 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $55,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

