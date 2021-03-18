Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Fortis worth $58,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.