Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $46,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,786.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $400.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

