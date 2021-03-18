Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,860 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Equity Residential worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 565.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 347,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $17,784,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,866,000 after acquiring an additional 233,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

