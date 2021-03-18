Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

