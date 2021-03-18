Credit Suisse Group Upgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to “Outperform”

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.72. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $37,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $20,195,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $18,514,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 773,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 176.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

