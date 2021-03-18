Creditcoin Price Tops $7.21 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.21 or 0.00012499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $4.48 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,712.06 or 0.99979881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

