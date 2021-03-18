Credits 24 Hour Volume Hits $497,267.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Credits has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $497,267.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004945 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.