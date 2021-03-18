Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Crescent Point Energy worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,559,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 52,749 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 334,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

