Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11. 6,765,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,261,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

