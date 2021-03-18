CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,885.14

CRH plc (LON:CRH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,885.14 ($50.76) and last traded at GBX 3,328 ($43.48), with a volume of 949411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,359 ($43.89).

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,055.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

