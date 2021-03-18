CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 5.7%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.06 and last traded at $123.57. 1,323,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,464,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.10.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,051 shares of company stock worth $18,803,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.