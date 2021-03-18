Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Criteo worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

