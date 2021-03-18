Critical Analysis: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alarm.com and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 4 1 2.86 Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alarm.com presently has a consensus price target of $89.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $502.36 million 8.74 $53.33 million $1.35 65.62 Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 12.64% 17.50% 10.69% Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57%

Summary

Alarm.com beats Grid Dynamics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; demand response programs; and whole home water safety solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, multi-site management access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; home builder programs; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

